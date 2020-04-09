Image Source : TWITTER Ajay Devgn lauds Mumbai Police for working tirelessly amid lockdown, Singham gets witty reply

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently shared a video of the Mumbai Police and lauded them for working tirelessly during the lockdown prompted by coronavirus outbreak. The Singham actor took to Twitter to share the video by the Mumbai Police which urged people to stay at home as the same is a luxury for the police officials who are currently at the frontline to combat COVID-19. "#TakingOnCoronavirus," wrote Devgn while sharing the video.

Mumbai Police has now given an amazingly witty reply to the superstar’s tweet which is unmissable. They have sent a message to everyone through this particular tweet by referring to some of the films of the actor. Here’s how the tweet reads, “Dear ‘Singham,' Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’!” This response on the part of Mumbai Policae will surely serve as an awareness message for everyone.

Dear ‘Singham’,

Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/iZzJNK6mPs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

Netizens are lauding the hilarious tweet and are calling the police the real Singham.

Netizens laud Mumbai Police

