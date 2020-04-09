Thursday, April 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Ajay Devgn lauds Mumbai Police for working tirelessly amid lockdown, Singham gets witty reply

Ajay Devgn lauds Mumbai Police for working tirelessly amid lockdown, Singham gets witty reply

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to share the video by the Mumbai Police which urged people to stay at home as the same is a luxury for the police officials who are currently at the frontline to combat COVID-19. "#TakingOnCoronavirus," wrote Devgn while sharing the video.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 09, 2020 11:18 IST
Ajay Devgn lauds Mumbai Police for working tirelessly amid lockdown, Singham gets witty reply
Image Source : TWITTER

Ajay Devgn lauds Mumbai Police for working tirelessly amid lockdown, Singham gets witty reply

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently shared a video of the Mumbai Police and lauded them for working tirelessly during the lockdown prompted by coronavirus outbreak. The Singham actor took to Twitter to share the video by the Mumbai Police which urged people to stay at home as the same is a luxury for the police officials who are currently at the frontline to combat COVID-19. "#TakingOnCoronavirus," wrote Devgn while sharing the video.

Mumbai Police has now given an amazingly witty reply to the superstar’s tweet which is unmissable. They have sent a message to everyone through this particular tweet by referring to some of the films of the actor. Here’s how the tweet reads, “Dear ‘Singham,' Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’!” This response on the part of Mumbai Policae will surely serve as an awareness message for everyone.

Netizens are lauding the hilarious tweet and are calling the police the real Singham.

India Tv - Netizens laud Mumbai Police

Netizens laud Mumbai Police

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X