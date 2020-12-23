Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares adorable pic with mother, daughter Aaradhya on her parents' anniversary

On the occasion of the 51st anniversary of her parents, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted an adorable picture with her mom Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya on Tuesday. The actress' late father Krishnaraj Rai can be seen in a photo frame behind them.

She captioned the image, "MINE, Happy Anniversary Mommyyy-Doddaaa n Daddyyy- Ajjaaa LOVE YOUUUU" with heart emojis.

The picture is all smiles and radiates the warmth and love that the family shares. Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never fails to mark special days through Instagram posts especially when it comes to her family.

On Aaradhya's 9th birthday celebration, Aishwarya penned an emotional note for her daughter and shared some beautiful pictures. She wrote, "THE ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, Aaradhya my ANGEL... I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINITELY and UNCONDITIONALLY, THANK YOU forever and beyond. And Thank you to Alllllll my well-wishers for ALL your Love, blessings, and BEST WISHES today and every day, GOD BLESS ALWAYS."

Last month, the actress shared a picture of her father on his birthday and wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY Daddyyy- Ajjaaa, Our Ever- Smiling Guardian ANGEL, LOVE YOU ETERNALLY"

Aishwarya also took to her Instagram to wish her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday on behalf of her daughter Aaradhya. Sharing the cute picture of grandfather and granddaughter duo, she wrote, "LOVE YOU ALWAYS DADAJI, HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DEAREST DADAJIIIII"

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Atul Manjrekar's Fanney Khan where she worked alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She also dubbed in Hindi for the film Maleficient: Mistress of Evil. She will now be seen in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project, Ponniyin Selvan. It is a film adaptation of a popular Tamil novel of the same name and chronicles the rise of the Chola rulers.