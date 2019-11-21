Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers father with special post on birthday, husband Abhishek writes ‘miss you’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers father with special post on birthday

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not very active on social media but she shares her special moments with her fans every now and then. After giving a sneak-peek into daughter Aaradhya’s eighth birthday bash, the actress shared a post for her late father Krishnaraj Rai on his birthday. The actress wrote, “Our Day of Smiles...LOVE YOU ETERNALLY Daddy- Ajjaa... HAPPY BIRTHDAY ...ALWAYS ...ALWAYS”

The blue-eyed diva shared a couple of pictures of how she celebrated her father’s birthday. The actress visited an NGO and spent time with underprivileged children along with daughter Aaradhya and her mother.

On the other hand, husband Abhishek Bachchan also shared a picture of his ‘dad’ and wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you.”

Aishwarya’s father died in 2017 and he was an Army biologist. Upon his death, megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his sadness in a long tweet and wrote, “Death has but one end .. and words cannot define it .” He also wrote on his blog, “Death.. the inevitable end… That call you wait anxiously knowing that it will come, and come it does to end all other calls .. glimpses of reactions in the mind, of the lost one, of those that shall reflect on the lost one .. and suddenly then in the midst of sorrow and grief among the grieved and grieving. That walk to the ultimate destination and the reality… Embracing the tragedy, the discussions on its transport, its rituals, its formalities… The custom, the tradition, the visitors with the sadness and the embrace of consolation, the last rites, the carriage, the placement, the cremation… What to say what to put out where to put to… All laden with grief and departure.”

