Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE After Shah Rukh Khan, his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon gets UAE golden visa

National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon is all set for her next release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Meanwhile, a big achievement has been added to the name of the actress. Recently she has been awarded the prestigious UAE Golden Visa. With this, Kriti has joined the ranks of famous Indian film personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and others who have received this honour earlier.

Introduced by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2019, the Golden Visa system facilitates long-term residence visas, allowing foreigners to live, work, and do business in the UAE without the need for a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their And are made capable of studying.

Kriti Sanon received this golden visa from Iqbal Marconi, CEO of ECH Digital. Expressing her gratitude the actress said, “It is an honor to receive the UAE Golden Visa. Dubai holds a special place in my heart and I look forward to being a part of its vibrant cultural scene.”

Before Kriti, many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Sanjay Dutt, Sania Mirza, Boney Kapoor and their kids Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Visa has been received. Apart from them, Dulquer Salmaan, Mouni Roy, Urvashi Rautela, Sunil Shetty, Neha Kakkar, Farah Khan, Sonu Sood, Tovino Thomas and Amala Paul have also been awarded this honour.

Also Read: Fighter Cast Fees: Hrithik Roshan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much actors charged for Sid Anand's film

Talking about the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah's film Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. She will be seen opposite Shahid in the film. Recently its trailer was released, which has been greatly appreciated by the audience. She is playing the role of a robot in the film. It is set to be released on Valentine's Week in the month of February.