Fighter Cast Fees: Hrithik Roshan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much actors charged for Sid Anand's film

Hrithik Roshan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much actors charged for Fighter

Hrithik Roshan starrer film Fighter, also starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor has been released in theaters today. The audience and film critics have welcomed the film with open arms. The advance booking of Fighter was a testament to what the audience was expecting from Siddharth Anand's directorial. Meanwhile, big information is coming to the fore regarding the fees of star cast of the multi-starrer film Fighter. So, let us know how much the actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have charged for this film.

Fighter Star Cast Fees

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is presented as the main lead role in the film Fighter and plays the role of Squadron leader Shamsher Patania i.e. Patty. After the 2022 film Vikram Vedha, Hrithik has made a comeback through Fighter and the actor has taken a huge amount for his comeback. Hrithik's fee for Fighter has been around 50 crores.

Deepika Padukone

Currently, Deepika Padukone is one of the top actresses in Bollywood and has played the role of the female lead in Fighter. She is a very economical actress in the industry, who charges good fees for her films. In the case of Fighter, Padukone has proved this statement to be true. To sign Deepika in this movie, the makers had to pay a huge price of around Rs 15 crores.

Anil Kapoor

Veteran Hindi cinema actor Anil Kapoor has played the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh i.e. Rocky in the film Fighter. Anil has collected an amount of Rs 7 crores for playing this character.

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover is making a comeback as an actor in Hindi cinema with director Siddharth Anand's film Fighter. Earlier, Karan entertained the audience through the film Alone and TV shows like Qubool Hai and Dil Mill Gaye. According to the report of Instant Bollywood, Karan has taken a fee of around Rs 2 crore for this movie.

Akshay Oberoi

Apart from Karan, actor Akshay Oberoi has also been seen in a supporting role in Fighter. Akshay, famous for films like Laal Rang and Gurgaon, has charged Rs 1 crore for this film.

