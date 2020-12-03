Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal Wedding Reception: Govinda, Bharti Singh and other Bollywood celebs attend

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@EETRIP Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal Wedding Reception

Aditya Narayan, son of Bollywood's famous playback singer Udit Narayan, has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal on December 1. The duo looked absolutely gorgeous as they said their vows and took their 11-year long relationship to the next level. the duo also got married on singer Udit Narayan's birthday which he claims to be the biggest birthday gift. On Wednesday, Aditya and Shweta hosted an intimate reception party for their friends from the industry in Mumbai. It was attended by many celebrities including Govinda and comedian Bharti Singh.

Photos and videos of the wedding reception have gone viral on social media. In the pictures, Aditya is seen flaunting a black suit while Shweta Agarwal steal the limelight in her red off-shoulder gown.

Check out the photos and videos here-

On Wednesday, Aditya Nrayan shared a video from their varmala ceremony. In the edited video, a meme added in the end can be seen which featured Amitabh Bachchan, where he can be heard saying: "They have done it. Our boys have reached." Aditya captioned the post: "Video edit courtesy idiot best friend Anupam Saroj, featuring GOAT Amitabh Bachchan."

See the video here:

Aditya and Shweta got married in a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai. For their big day, Aditya was dressed in a cream sherwani, while the bride wore a pastel lehenga. In another post, Aditya can be seen wearing a brown kurta, while Shweta looks elegant in an orange outfit. Sharing the picture, Aditya added a couple with heart emoji and #ShwetakishaAdi.

The duo tied the knot at Mumbai's Iskcon Temple in the presence of their family members and close friends.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page