Adipurush controversy: Ramayan fame Vikram Mastal demands removal of controversial dialogues

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Adipurush controversy

After Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar has expressed his disappointment over Om Raut's Adipurush owing to the misrepresentation of the Indian epic Ramayana, actor Vikram Mastal, who played Hanuman in 'Ramayana' spoke about the controversy going around Prabhas-starrer and said that the kind of dialogues that are used in the movie hurt the sentiments of people and they should be removed.

During a press conference, he said, "I vehemently condemn the language used in the movie. I simply need to know what the film's creators intended to convey with the language used. What inspired you to make this movie? Are you only concerned about making money? Why can't you remove the conversations if you made this movie with the general population in mind and they don't like them? What the issue is. Why do you want to show what is wrong in the movie? Manifest the right. This movie's plot is based on the Ramayana. We respect Sita and Lord Ram. We worship them. How are these talks and conversations appropriate for this movie?"

ALSO READ: Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar slams Prabhas' Adipurush's 'tapori dialogues & Saif Ali Khan's look'

Furthermore, he demanded to remove the dialogues that hurt the religious sentiments of people from the film, "How you want the world to perceive Indian culture. Would we have visited the temple to worship Hanumanji if He had actually been like this in the Ramayana? It is obvious that your goal in creating this movie is a financial benefit. I am against Om Raut ji and the writer of the film and ask them to remove these dialogues from the movie."

About Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush released after a bunch of controversies and dilemmas. Directed by Om Raut, the film hit the screens on June 16. Inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan, the film features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. The film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. ALSO READ: Adipurush's 'Sita' dialogue row: Kathmandu to halt screening of Hindi movies from June 19

The multilingual film, produced by T-Series, released across the nation in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. The film has received a massive response from the fans.

Latest Entertainment News