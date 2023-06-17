Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar slams Prabhas' Adipurush's 'tapori dialogues & Saif Ali Khan's look'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan Vs Adipurush

Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar has expressed his disappointment over Om Raut's Adipurush owing to the misrepresentation of the Indian epic Ramayana. In a new interview, Prem Sagar said that he has not seen the movie but he has seen the teaser and trailer and when informed about the 'tapori' style dialogues 'tel tere baap ka, jalegi tere baap ki' mouthed by Devdatta Nage, who played Lord Hanuman, he laughed and called out the director saying 'he has tried to create Marvels through the Adipurush.'

In an interview with Live Hindustan, Prem said, "Om Raut ne Adipurush k zariye Marvel banane ki koshish ki hai. Papaji (Ramanand Sagar) ne bhi Ramayan banate waqt rachnatmak azaadi ka istamaal kiya tha. Lekin unhone Prabhu Shri Ram ko samjha tha. Unhone kayi saare grantho ko padhne ke baad chhote mote badlav kiye the. Lekin kabhi bhi tattho ke saath chedchaad karne ki koshish nahi ki thi (Om Raut has tried to create Marvel via Adipurush. Dad too had used creative freedom while making Ramayan. But he understood Lord Ram. He made small changes after reading many books. But he never tried to tamper with the facts)."

"Agar aapne aaj ki Ramayan banayi hai toh usey Breach Candy mein dikhayye, Colaba mein dikhayye. Worldwide mat dikhayye. Logo ki bhawnawo ko aahat math kijiye. Krittivasi, Eknath sameth kayi logo nein Ramayan likhi. Lekin kisine bhi content nahi badla tha. Sirf colour ya bhasha badli thi. Yaha toh pure tatthya hi badle huye hai (If you have made today's Ramayan then show it in Breach Candy, Colaba. Don't release it worldwide. Don't hurt people's sentiments. Many people wrote Ramayan including Krittivasi, Eknath. But no one changed the content. They only changed colour and language. But here entire fact has been changed), " he added.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

Ramayan was a television series based on Ramayana. The show was created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. It originally aired between 1987-88.

About Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush released after a bunch of controversies and dilemmas. Directed by Om Raut, the film hit the screens on June 16. Inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan, the film features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. The film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster.

The multilingual film, produced by T-Series, released across the nation in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. The film has received a massive response from the fans.

