Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas' film sees thunderous opening; eyes Rs 100 crore in India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KABOXOFFICE1 Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's much-discussed film, a retelling of the Ramayana, opened on Friday to heightened emotions in many theatres with large crowds, a seat being reserved for Lord Hanuman. Directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, the movie released in five languages (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada) and Day 1 early estimates suggest that he film received a thunderous opening despite middling reviews.

Adipurush Box Office Report:

The makers had launched a massive promotional campaign ahead of the release of the film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. Adipurush might even touch Rs 100 crore on first day across all languages! Early estimates point at a collection of around Rs 36-38 crore for the Hindi version and an all-India collection of Rs 90 crore in all languages. It is easily the third biggest opening for a Hindi film post-pandemic after Pathaan and KGF 2.

If the collections of the Telugu version in Hindi circuits and the rest of South India are taken into consideration, Adipurush seems to be looking at around Rs 90 crore nett day one in India and a gross collection of Rs 110-112 crore. "The final overseas numbers are still to come but a Rs 140 crore worldwide day one is there for the film and this number can go to 150 crore".

According to Box Office India, "All circuits have seen extraordinary business and are comfortably ahead of Brahmastra due to far stronger business in the mass centres."

About Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's 2023 Bollywood movie Adipurush is looking at a blockbuster opening. Inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan, the film features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are part of the supporting cast. The film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. Before its theatrical release, the movie will have its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The film saw multiple postponements and controversies over the course of two years.

Latest Bollywood News