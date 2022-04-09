Actress assault case: Actor Dileep's wife Kavya Madhavan to be interrogated by Kerala crime branch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAVYA_MADHAVAN Actor Dileep with wife Kavya Madhavan

The Crime Branch of Kerala Police on Friday (April 9) served notice to Malayalam actress Kavya Madhavan to appear for interrogation on Monday in the 2017 actress assault case. Kavya is the wife of Malayalam actor Dileep who is the eighth accused in this case.

Recently, Crime Branch interrogated Dileep for two consecutive days. He was accused of conspiring with others to murder police officials who had been investigating the actor assault case. Earlier, the Kerala High Court directed the probe team to conclude the investigation into the case by April 15.

Late last year, his former friend and director Balachandrakumar had come out in the open against him, disclosing that Dileep was conspiring to eliminate police officials investigating the 2017 actress abduction case in which he is presently out on bail. However, the actor's counsel argued that the fresh disclosures were cooked up by the prosecution to book the actor and to fabricate evidence against him after the probe agency failed to find any concrete evidence.

Also read: Bhavana Menon breaks silence on her alleged assault case involving actor Dileep; Prithviraj shows solidarity

A frontline south Indian heroine had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her. After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and arrested.

According to the prosecution, Dileep, who is presently out on bail after spending two months in jail, had also seen the visuals of the attack on the actress.

Also read: Fresh trouble for actor Dileep, probe sought in death by accident

Kavya Madhavan is the second wife of Dileep, whom he married after divorce with his first wife another frontline actress Manju Warrier who has since returned to acting. Kavya has quit the film industry post her wedding.

-with ANI and IANS inputs