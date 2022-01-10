Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHAVANA MENON Bhavana Menon breaks silence on her alleged assault case involving actor Dileep; Prithviraj shows solidarity

Malayalam actor Bhavana Menon, on Monday (January 10), took to social media and broke her silence on the alleged assault case which involved actor Dileep. She penned her journey from a victim to survivor in an Instagram post. She wrote, "This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. For five years now, my name and my identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me."

"Though I am not the one who had committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate me. But at such times I have had some who stepped forward to keep my voice alive. Now when I hear so many voices speak up for me I know that I am not alone in this fight for justice," she added.

"To see justice prevail, to get wrongdoers punished and to ensure no one else goes through such an ordeal again, I shall continue this journey. For all those who are standing with me- a heartfelt thank you for your love," she concluded.

Take a look:

Several celebrities including Nimisha Sajayan singer Chinmayi Sripada, Prithviraj, Geetu Mohandas, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Anna Ben, and producer Supriya Menon from the south Industry expressed their solidarity with the actress. The Indian media and police had withheld Bhavana’s name, identity as per Indian law.

For the unversed, Bhavana was allegedly abducted and molested in Ernakulam district of Kerala when she was on her way back home from a film's shoot on February 17, 2017. A gang forcibly boarded her car and molested her inside the vehicle for two hours. Malayalam actor Dileep is said to be the main accused in the case.

Also read: Actor Dileep moves Kerala HC for anticipatory bail in fresh case

On the work front, Bhavana was last seen in the Kannada film Govinda Govinda. The actress has been in the industry for two decades and has won two Kerala State Film Awards and one Filmfare Best Actress award (South).