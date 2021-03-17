Actor Satish Kaushik tests Covid positive, Anupam Kher sends 'love and prayers'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SATISHKAUSHIK2178 Satish Kaushik tests Covid positive

Veteran Bollywood actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik has tested positive for COVID19. On Wednesday, he took to his Twitter to share the news with his fans and also urged those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. The actor tweeted, "Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks.?"

Reacting to the tweet, Kaushik's close friend and actor Anupam Kher sent love and prayers and also joked that he will come up with a new script in the quarantine period. Kher tweeted, "Dearest @satishkaushik2 !! Please take care. I am sure in this quarantine period a great script will emerge. This pause in your hectic life as an actor/producer/director will rejuvenate you. Love and prayers always."

Celebrities like Hiten Tejwani, Anup Soni, Mukesh Chabbra, Tusshar Kapoor and others also reacted to the tweet and wished for his speedy recovery. Hiten Tejwani wrote, "Take care Satishji and get well soon ..wishing u a speedy recovery" The filmmakers fans also poured in love and wishes.

Recently, many celebrities have tested COVID positive including Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee, Tara Sutaria and others.