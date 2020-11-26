Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHISHCHOWDHRYOFFICIAL Actor Ashish Chowdhry remembers his sister, brother-in-law who lost lives in 26/11 attacks

Bollywood actor Ashish Chowdhry, who lost his sister Monica and brother-in-law Ajit Chhabria during the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, shared an emotional post on his Instagram handle remembering them. The terror attacks lasted for three days. Every year, the actor pays tribute to them on the black day. During the attack, ten heavily-armed Pakistani terrorists sneaked into Mumbai through the sea route, and unleashed havoc in various parts of the city killing 166 people and injuring over hundreds.

On Thursday, Ashish shared a post with his late sister and wrote: "Not a day completes without you, Mona... I miss Jiju and you every day.Just keep looking at me as I do even now.. Coz you make me stronger until today.. Just like we laughed and played together everyday, you still stand right beside me each moment, each second.. And that makes me breathe right even today.."

Reacting to his post, many users showers love on him and consoled him. "She’s always with you," wrote an Insta user. Another said "Our prayers and love to the family...."

Meanwhile, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the places targeted by the terrorists. The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble were among those killed in the attack.