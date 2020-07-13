Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEKBACHCHAN/AMITSADH Abhishek Bachchan's co-star Amit Sadh tests negative for COVID-19, says 'we never dubbed together'

Actor Amit Sadh on Monday said he has tested negative for coronavirus and thanked his fans for their prayers. On Sunday, Sadh tweeted that though he was feeling "perfectly fine", he would be undergoing a precautionary COVID-19 test, a day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested coronavirus positive. Abhishek, 44, and Sadh were spotted together earlier this month, dubbing for their show "Breathe: Into The Shadows".

"Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength," Sadh, 37, posted on Twitter on Monday.

Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength ! 🙏🏻 — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 13, 2020

Before the results of his test came, Amit told TOI, "My family and I are getting tested for Covid as we speak. We all are tense. It’s perhaps not the right time for me to talk but let me clarify, Abhishek and I never dubbed together. No two actors can do it together, anyway. Yes, we were dubbing for our web series, but he did it in the morning and I did it later that day. I just dubbed for two days. I used to walk in at the time that he would walk out. We must have left together on one occasion but I don’t want people to go by the paparazzi pictures and assume that we dubbed together. We obliged for pictures together, that’s it."

Amitabh's daughter-in-law Aishwarya (46) and granddaughter Aaradhya (8) have also tested positive for the virus. His wife, veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan, 71, has tested negative.

The 77-year-old screen icon, on Sunday, thanked his admirers for their prayers and concern for him and his family members. "My dearest extended family, your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude. I thank you all," Amitabh, who is currently admitted to Nanavati Hospital along with Abhishek, wrote.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

With 1,263 new COVID-19 cases being recorded on Sunday, Mumbai's case count has mounted to 92,720, the BMC said. Meanwhile, watch the traielr of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' here:

-With PTI inputs

