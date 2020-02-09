Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aayush Sharma undergoes amazing body transformation, Varun Dhawan calls him Italian stallion

Aayush Sharama made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri alongside Warina Hussain. While the film did average on the box-office, Aayush was widely appreciated for his skills. Aayush tried to put in his best efforts for the film, and what kept him going was the love and support he got from his family. Salman Khan played a big role in his acting debut, his wife Arpita Khan and his kids Ahil and Ayat kept him encouraged all this while. Recently, he took to social media to share his shocking body transformation that left everyone amazed all the way.

Taking to Instagram, Aayush Sharma shared the picture with a caption that said, "It’s been a Long Long Journey .. it has taken me 1 year to gain 12 Kg’s of lean muscle. A big Thank you to @rajendradhole for being 100% dedicated towards achieving this goal".

As soon as the picture hit the internet, several Bollywood stars started lauding Aayush Sharma. Varun Dhawan called him an 'Italian Stallion'.

Varun Dhawan comments on Aayush Sharma's pic

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita Khan are on cloud nine as their family picture has been completed with the arrival of their little angel, Ayat Sharma on December 27, 2019. Arpita and Aayush had released a joint statement to announce the arrival of their little bundle of joy. The same could be read as “With great joy and immense pleasure, we announce that we have been blessed with a baby girl. On this joyous occasion, we would like to thank our family, friends and all our well-wishers for their unconditional support. We also extended a humble thank you to our media friends and to our fans for their constant love and support. This journey couldn’t have been complete without you all. Lots of Love, Aayush, Arpita & Ahil/ Khan & Sharma Family.”