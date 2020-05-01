Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aap kisise kum naheen: Amul pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt shares it with a heart emoji

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, who acted in over 150 films during his five-decade-long career, died on Thursday at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. He was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in the evening. Now, Amul has paid a cinematic tribute to the veteran actor. From Amar Akbar Anthony to Bobby and Mera Naam Joker, and Dafli Wale Dafli Baja, there is a representation of some of Rishi Kapoor's most memorable characters in the film. Taking to Twitter, Amul shared the picture and wrote, "He was a great and very popular star over many decades!". Take a look:

#Amul Topical: He was a great and very popular star over many decades! pic.twitter.com/1W3Anwj0Ww — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) May 1, 2020

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is dating Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor, also shared Amul's tribute on her Instagram story with a heart emoji.

Alia Bhatt "He was a great and very popular star over many decades!", read Amul's tribute to Rishi Kapoor. Alia Bhatt was among the close family and friends present at his cremation.

On Thursday, the Raazi actress heartfelt note for Kapoor, describing him as a "beautiful man" who brought love and goodness in her life.

"Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... and though I've known him like that all my life... for the past two years I've known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller," Alia, Bhatt who worked with Rishi Kapoor in 2016 movie Kapoor and Sons, wrote.

