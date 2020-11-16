Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares video of brother Junaid on Bhai Dooj, pens down emotional note

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KHAN.IRA Ira Khan shares brother Junaid's video

Bhai Dooj is here and it marks the strong bond between siblings. And like everyone, Bollywood's brothers and sisters are also showing their love to eachother on the auspicious festival. Recently, on the occasion Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a video for her brother Junaid Khan and penned down an emotional note.

The video gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Junaid who is seen prepping up for his play. In her long heartfelt caption Ira wrote, “Oh, what to say... so much to say... how to say it right?Happy Bhaubeej, Junnu I don't think I express or consider how grateful I am to have a brother like mine so that's what I use this day for. Junaid is a kickass brother. Such large chunks of my personality and life are the way they are because of him- all good things! And then we spent a few years away from each other doing various things. When I came back, he said Faezeh was looking for people to help backstage. He was also a part of the play. Watching Junaid in a professional space is awe-striking. And it reminded me and emphasized to me how much he is outside of just being my brother. Watching him (and discussing him with the rest of the crew behind his back), I was bloated with pride. Of course, I'd never tell him that. But that's the perks of him not being on social media Take a moment to appreciate the people in your life. And use any excuse to do it. They deserve it and so do you”

Ira is quite active on social media and keep her fans updated about her life. Not long ago she shared a glimpse of herself making a tattoo on Nupr Shikhare who is her fitness trainer and also thanked her for her trust.

She took to her Instagram handle and wrote “Bucket list item #5: Done. I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTOO! ME. Thanks @nupur_shikhare for trusting me and @ironbuzztattoos for making it possible.”

