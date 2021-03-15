Aamir Khan quits social media, says has decided to drop pretence

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAMIR KHAN Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has decided to bid adieu to social media. He took to his verified Instagram and Twitter accounts to announce the same. Sharing an official statement, the actor wrote, "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before."

Announcing another channel to continue communicating with his fans, the actor introduced another channel by the name "akppl_official". "In Addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here's the official handle! @akppl_official. Lots of love, always," he shared in the statement.

The new account has only one post so far which is a birthday post for the actor in his turban-clad get-up for Laal Singh Chaddha. The post reads, "Wishing our #LaalSinghChaddha a splendid birthday!#HappyBirthdayAamirKhan"

Last month, Khan in an announcement said he is going on a communication detox and has decided to turn off his phone completely, so that it doesn't come in the way of work and personal life.

His spokesperson revealed that after shooting a cameo for his friend, Amin Hajee's directorial debut "Koi Jaane Na", Aamir planned to get into post-production with director Advait Chandan for upcoming comedy drama, Laal Singh Chaddha, to get it ready for a Christmas 2021 release. In doing so, Aamir has decided to turn off his phone completely from Monday so that it doesn't come in the way of conducting work and personal life.

Aamir Khan will next be seen in comedy drama, Laal Singh Chaddha along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles. The film is an official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.

Kareena and Aamir are sharing screen space together for the third time after "Talaash: The Answer Lies Within" (2012) and "3 Idiots" (2009).