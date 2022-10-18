Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan showers love on fiance Nupur Shikhare, shares romantic photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IRA KHAN Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who recently got engaged to her beau Nupur Shikhare, shared a glimpse of his birthday celebration on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, the star kid dropped videos and pictures from her Shikare's intimate birthday celebrations.

Nupur Shikhare's Birthday celebration:

Ira shared a video compiled of their romantic and cute moments to wish her beau. Sharing the video, she wrote, “It’s my fiance’s birthday." Ira also shared a video of Nupur cutting his birthday cake. He can be seen sitting in front of it, ready to cut it while Ira joins in. The couple then blows out the candles together.

Ira also shared a picture of her fiance with cake smeared on his face along with the caption, "Oops."

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter has always grabbed headlines for her relationship with the fitness trainer. The duo who fell in love in 2020, are now engaged. Ira and Nupur who have always set major couple goals with their adorable social media posts, recently shared that they are engaged. ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira engaged to beau Nupur Shikhare; shares dreamy proposal video

In September, Nupur proposed Ira! Keeping it real and adorable, he got down on one knee with a ring in his hand and asked Ira to marry him. With the crowd cheering for them, Ira said a big 'yes' and they sealed the deal with a kiss. Sharing the video on Instagram, elated Ira wrote, "Popeye: She said yes Ira: Hehe, I said yes."

Meanwhile, Ira and Nupur made their relationship Instagram official in 2020. She took to her Instagram handle on the occasion of promise day, during Valentine’s week celebration, and announced that they were dating. "Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy," she wrote.

On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. Earlier, she launched a mental health foundation called Agatsu Foundation. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh accused of driving luxurious Aston Martin with expired registration? Here's the truth

