Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan flaunts her minimalist engagement ring from boyfriend Nupur Shikhare | WATCH

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is engaged to Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare who is a fitness coach by profession. After dating for around two years, Nupuru proposed to Ira last month in a rather filmy proposal. On Sunday, Nupur took to Instagram and shared a closer look of the engagement ring. In the 30-second video, both Ira and Nupur can be seen enjoying themselves, it gave a glimpse of them cycling together, and enjoying wine and coffee together. Sharing the video, he wrote, "I'm Good. @khan.ira."

Last month, Ira took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of Nupur proposing to her during Ironman Italy, in which Nupur was participating. Nupur went down on one knee and proposed to Ira to which she enthusiastically replied yes. The couple sealed the deal with a kiss. Ira shared the video with the caption, “Popeye: she said yes (smile and hearts emoji) Ira: Hehe (smile emoji) I said yes.”

Ira made her relationship with Nupur official last year on the occasion of Promise Day. Ira took to her Instagram and shared some adorable pictures. She captioned the pictures, "Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy."

Ira is Aamir Khan's daughter from his first marriage to first wife Reena Datta. The ex-couple who got married in 1986, welcomed Ira in 1997. On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut with the play, Euripedes' Medea, in 2019. The play starred Hazel Keech in the lead role and also featured her brother, Junaid Khan.

