Aamir Khan's daughter Ira has an adorable birthday wish for 'baby-brother' Azad

Monday, November 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira took to Instagram to share an adorable birthday wish for her brother Azad on his eighth birthday.

New Delhi Published on: November 25, 2019 15:40 IST
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has an adorable wish for her little half-brother Azad on his birthday. Ira seems to share a very nice bond with her "baby brother" Azad who turned eight. At the same time, she feels that "cool kid" Azad can totally pass off for a 12-year-old. She took to Instagram on Monday to share some cute photographs of Azad.

The doting elder sister also shared a very special birthday wish: "You adorable ball of cuteness! Happy Birthday, Azad. What a cool kid you're turning out to be! I can't wait to get to know you better :) I hope I can be at least half the older sibling to you that Junaid was to me. Happy growing up! #babybrother #birthday #happybirthday #youcouldtotallypassofffora12yearold #love #hugs #snapchatbuddy #snapchatfilters #snapchat #funnyfaces". Have a look:

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao tied the knot in December 2005 and welcomed their first child Azad in 2011 via surrogacy. Ira and Junaid are Aamir's kids with his first wife Reena Dutta.

