Vaani Kapoor pens heartfelt note on War director's birthday

Actress Vaani Kapoor, who will next be seen in the action-drama War took to social media to wish director Siddharth Anand on his birthday. The actress penned a heartfelt note saying that it was an absolute pleasure working with him.
Vaani on Thursday shared a photograph of herself with the director and captioned it: "A lot of warm wishes and a lot of love for you Sid on your special day. It was an absolute pleasure to work with you and the countless memories we've created I will always cherish. Happy Happy Happy Birthday Captain! Siddharth Anand."
The actress wowed the audience with her stunning bikini body in the teaser "War" and said that she worked a lot on herself to get the toned look for the film.
View this post on Instagram
Love you @yasminkarachiwala!! For being the best trainer and friend one can ever ask for. Thank you for always pushing me to be the best version of myself. ❤️ #Repost @yasminkarachiwala ・・・ It takes 10 weeks of intense training from Pilates to Functional to get a body like this!! @_vaanikapoor_ on 🔥 in #WAR Check out snippets of her workout in my stories 😊 #VaaniKapoor #CelebrityTrainer #YasminKarachiwala #fitnessgoals #PilatesChangesLives
In "War", actor Tiger Shroff will be pitted against his real-life idol Hrithik Roshan.
The film is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action lovers, who will witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping stunts. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film is to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.
(With IANS inputs)