Vaani Kapoor pens heartfelt note on War director's birthday

Actress Vaani Kapoor, who will next be seen in the action-drama War took to social media to wish director Siddharth Anand on his birthday. The actress penned a heartfelt note saying that it was an absolute pleasure working with him.

Vaani on Thursday shared a photograph of herself with the director and captioned it: "A lot of warm wishes and a lot of love for you Sid on your special day. It was an absolute pleasure to work with you and the countless memories we've created I will always cherish. Happy Happy Happy Birthday Captain! Siddharth Anand."

The actress wowed the audience with her stunning bikini body in the teaser "War" and said that she worked a lot on herself to get the toned look for the film.

In "War", actor Tiger Shroff will be pitted against his real-life idol Hrithik Roshan.

The film is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action lovers, who will witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping stunts. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film is to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.

(With IANS inputs)