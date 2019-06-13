Sushmita Sen has the sweetest message on brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

Sushmita Sen took everyone by surprise when she announced the engagement of her brother Rajeev Sen with TV actress Charu Asopa on social media. For those who don't know, Charu Asopa featured in Ekta Kaul starrer Mere Angne Mein which went off air last year. Charu and Rajeev dated for a while before exchanging rings. Before the big fat wedding, Rajeev and Charu got hitched in a court wedding on June 7. They shared the pictures from their intimate ceremony on social media. The couple couldn't look happier in the photos.

Rajeev Sen's Instagram story

After the court marriage, a grand ceremony is planned in Goa which will have everyone from their family including Sushmita Sen in attendance. Ahead of their wedding, sister Sushmita sent a handwritten note to Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa. The groom-to-be shared the picture of the note on his social media.

Sushmita Sen also thanked Rajeev and Charu for giving her an opportunity to get dressed up, talking about the big fat wedding that is scheduled for June 16. Rajeev even told a leading media portal that his sister Sushmita Sen is pretty excited about his wedding.

In the pictures shared by Rajeev and Charu, the couple was dressed in traditional wear and were looking extremely happy in each other's embrace. The pre-wedding ceremonies will begin on June 14 with a formal engagement. The Sangeet ceremony will take place on June 15 followed by a wedding on June 16.