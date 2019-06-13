Thursday, June 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Sushmita Sen has the sweetest message on brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

Sushmita Sen has the sweetest message on brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's big fat Indian wedding will take place on June 16 in Goa. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 13, 2019 14:09 IST
Representative News Image

Sushmita Sen has the sweetest message on brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

Sushmita Sen took everyone by surprise when she announced the engagement of her brother Rajeev Sen with TV actress Charu Asopa on social media. For those who don't know, Charu Asopa featured in Ekta Kaul starrer Mere Angne Mein which went off air last year. Charu and Rajeev dated for a while before exchanging rings. Before the big fat wedding, Rajeev and Charu got hitched in a court wedding on June 7. They shared the pictures from their intimate ceremony on social media. The couple couldn't look happier in the photos. 

India Tv - Rajeev Sen's Instagram story

Rajeev Sen's Instagram story

Related Stories

After the court marriage, a grand ceremony is planned in Goa which will have everyone from their family including Sushmita Sen in attendance. Ahead of their wedding, sister Sushmita sent a handwritten note to Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa. The groom-to-be shared the picture of the note on his social media. 

View this post on Instagram

Mr & Mrs Sen ❤️ #lifeline #rajakibittu

A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9) on

Sushmita Sen also thanked Rajeev and Charu for giving her an opportunity to get dressed up, talking about the big fat wedding that is scheduled for June 16. Rajeev even told a leading media portal that his sister Sushmita Sen is pretty excited about his wedding. 

View this post on Instagram

Mr & Mrs ❤️ Zoomed in 😍

A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9) on

In the pictures shared by Rajeev and Charu, the couple was dressed in traditional wear and were looking extremely happy in each other's embrace. The pre-wedding ceremonies will begin on June 14 with a formal engagement. The Sangeet ceremony will take place on June 15 followed by a wedding on June 16. 

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryShahid Kapoor reveals Mira Rajput gets upset when kids Misha-Zain get trolled Next Story  