Sonakshi Sinha reveals she dated Bollywood celebrity. Deets inside

Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Khandaani Shafakhana. The film directed by Shilpi Dasgupta revolves around the story of a young girl who inherits her dead uncle's sex clinic in Punjab. The actress during one of the promotional events revealed that her parents want her to date a ''susheel ladka'' which is hard to find in the film industry.

Asked for her views of dating someone in the industry, Sonakshi said: "My parents want me to date a 'susheel ladka' and no one from the Bollywood film industry is like that."

Sonakshi, daughter of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, went on to reveal that she was in a relationship with someone from the industry. "I have dated a celebrity and the world doesn't know," she said, without divulging details about her romantic liaison. "If my boyfriend cheats on me, he won't live to see the next day," she added.

Talking about working with Shilpi, the actress said: "Women directors come with a kind of sensibility and sensitivity that male directors do not have."

Khandaani Shafakhana is slated for release on August 2.

On a related note, Sonakshi will also be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal and Ajay Devgn's film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

(With IANS inputs)