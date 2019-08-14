Rishi Kapoor pays tribute to uncle Shammi Kapoor on his 8th death anniversary, shares throwback picture

Rishi Kapoor pays tribute to uncle Shammi Kapoor on his 8th death anniversary

Legendary Bollywood actor Shammi Kapoor made his way to our hearts with his blue eyes and infectious charm. The actor not only made everyone move with him on iconic songs but his spectacular performances on the big screen always brought tears to viewers’ eyes. On his eighth death anniversary today, his nephew Rishi Kapoor took to his twitter to pay a tribute to him by sharing a throwback picture. A day before Shammi Kapoor's death anniversary, Rishi Kapoor shared a tweet in which he remembered his late uncle.

Rishi Kapoor wrote, "Remembering Shammi Kapoor. Left us on August 14, 2011. Never a star like him." He shared an old picture of Shammi Kapoor from one of his movies. The picture appears to be a still from his most popular track Chahe Mujhe Koi Junglee Kahe in the film Junglee. For the unversed, Shammi Kapoor breathed his last on August 14, 2011 after suffering from chronic renal failure in Mumbai.

Remembering Shammi Kapoor. Left us 14th August 2011. Never a star like him! pic.twitter.com/PMKV0fe3i8 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 13, 2019

Shammi Kapoor is best known for his roles in films like Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Dil Deke Dekho, Junglee, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, An Evening in Paris, Bramhachari, Andaz and Sachaai. After starring opposite Saira Banu, in her debut film Junglee, and romancing her again in Bluff Master (1963), he played her father almost a decade later in the film Zameer.

His last film was director Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar (2011). Reportedly, actor Ranbir Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor’s grand nephew, convinced his uncle to work in this movie.

