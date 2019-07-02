Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra attends Paris Fashion Week with Nick Jonas, bonds with Wonder Woman Gal Gadot (In Pics)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked every inch the stylish couple as they attended the Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2019 presentation at the fashion company's iconic home 30 Avenue Montaigne during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. The Desi girl looked sensational in a dark green dress with over-sized sleeves and a pleated embellishment, along with a cut-out down the front.

Nick Jonas joined her in black trousers and jacket with a huge flower on the chest. Pictures of the couple posing together at the event have surfaced online

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas

While many photos of PeeCee from the event are going viral on social media, the one that has caught our attention has a Wonder Woman connection.

At the PFW, the 36-year-old actress was seen bonding with Israeli actress Gal Gadot. A photo of the divas from the fashion week is being shared by several fan pages online. In the snap, Priyanka is seen donning Dior's green pleated scalloped sleeve silk gown with a black and gold belt. She has pulled her hair back in a low bun and has kept her make-up simple.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in The Sky Is Pink. The Bollywood flick sees the actress share screen space with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is based on the life of a teenager, late Aisha Chaudhary, who turned into a motivational speaker following her pulmonary fibrosis diagnosis at 13. Gal Gadot will don the Wonder Woman suit yet again for Wonder Woman 84.