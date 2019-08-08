Prasthanam: Sanjay Dutt shares new poster with a powerful message

Sanjay Dutt on his 60th birthday shared the teaser of his much-awaited upcoming film Prasthanam that impressed the audience. Now the actor has shared a new poster of the film which shows him wearing white kurta pajama, red tilak and a cigar in his hand. The poster has a powerful message which says, “Yeh Gaddi Virasat Se Nahi Kabiliyat Se Milti Hai.” Sharing the poster on his Instagram account, he captioned the poster as, “Earn the legacy... virasat se nahi, kabiliyat se! #Prasthanam in cinemas on 20th September 2019.”

Have a look:

He previously shared the teaser on his Instagram account and wrote, "Witness the war for power with #Prasthanam! Proudly presenting the #PrasthanamTeaser. In Cinemas on 20th September 2019."

Sanjay has even come up with his first Marathi production titled "Baba" that garnered love from his fans. He took to Instagram to thank everyone and in a video he shared he said, "Hello everybody. Namashkar to you all. 'Baba' is the first Marathi film I have produced. I want to thank the media for the wonderful reviews and the audience for all their love and affection. This movie is about family, love and relationships. I would request and tell everyone to go and enjoy the movie, live the dream of a father and a mother and let me know about it. Thank you. I am very proud of it. All I can tell you is that love, emotions, respect has no boundaries. So please go and enjoy baba."

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has an interesting line up of films in his kitty including political action movie "Prasthanam", an action-thriller titled "Torbaaz", Mahesh Bhatt's "Sadak 2" and the war drama "Bhuj: The Pride Of India." He will also be seen in the Kannada film "K.G.F: Chapter 2".

-With IANS inputs