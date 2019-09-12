Prachi Desai Birthday: 10 pictures that show Kasamh Se actress’ drastic fashion transformation

Image Source : INSTAGRAM 10 pictures that show Kasamh Se actress Prachi Desai's drastic fashion transformation

Prachi Desai turns 30 today! The actress began her journey of acting with the small screen and earned much recognition and accolade for her spectacular skills. Prachi became a household name when she appeared in Ekta Kapoor’s TV show Kasamh Se opposite Ram Kapoor. The actress won many hearts and her chemistry with Ram Kapoor earned them much love by the viewers. When other actresses were reluctant to work with older actors, Prachi Desai expressed the desire to experiment with her roles.

Soon after becoming the highest-paid actress on TV, Prachi Desai made the big leap into the world of Bollywood. Proving her acting mettle with films including Bol Bachchan, Rock On, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Azhar and many others, the actress made way into people’s hearts with her style as well. Prachi Desai’s journey from being a sweet, simple girl to a glam diva has been an interesting one.

Born on 12 September to Niranjan Desai and Ameeta Desai., Prachi Desai was always the happy kid. There is no denying that she looked as cute as a button in her childhood pictures.

During the Kasamh Se days, Prachi Desai maintained a simple style and impressed her fans with the charm in her eyes and the innocence on her face.

Soon after joining the glamour world, Prachi Desai started experimenting with her style statements and always managed to win hearts with her individual fashion sense.

Breaking the barrier of her sweet simple image, Prachi Desai left everyone surprised with her sultry performance in the song Awaari from the film Ek Villain. Featuring Ritiesh Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor, the actress played the role of a bar dancer in the film.

