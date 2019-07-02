Ekta Kapoor shares BTS video of popular kissing scene between Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai in Kasam Se

Ekta Kapoor is an ace producer of movies and Television shows. She is one of the favourite producers as she comes up with unique family drama every time. Daily soap Kasam Se featuring Prachi Desai and Ram Kapoor used to be one of the highest TRP serials and was people's favourite. It was aired from 2006-2009. In this serial, a kissing scene was shown between 17 years old Prachi Desai aka Bani Walia and Ram Kapoor aka Jay Uday Walia. Ekta Kapoor shares some spicy gossips from the sets of Kasam Se while the kissing scene was shot.

Ekta Kapoor has shared a video. She tells that a 3-minute kissing scene took 3 days to be shot. Bani refused to kiss Mr. Walia. Bani was 17 years old at that time. To protect her dignity and to honour her decision, lights and shadows were used to shoot the scene. This scene of Balaji was the hot topic. Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Took us 3 days to shoot this 3-minute sequence... Bani refused to kiss Mr. Walia so to save the 17year old any embarrassment and yet get a passionate sequence we used shadow n lights... highly rated, this became one of the most talked about consummation scenes of Balaji ! Who misses #KASAMSE ! N the romance of mr WALIA N BANI! ( bdw ram looks sooooo goood here) #kasamse #shouldwe @shivangisinghchauhan @prachidesai @iamramkapoor @balajitelefilms @chloeferns @tanusridasgupta"

Ekta Kapoor has been the queen of Television serials. These days her serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is ranking the TRP. Her move of bringing in Karan Singh Grover as Mr. Bajaj in the show has proved to be the wisest step. In fact, every time Ekta Kapoor introduces a master character which occupies a deep place in our heart.