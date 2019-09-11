[VIDEO] Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur cutely shouts 'Mangal Moorti Morya' at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar’s kids Taimur, Yash and Roohi bond at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took out time from her busy schedule to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi will her family and friends. On Tuesday, the Kapoor Khandaan including Kareena, sister Karisma Kapoor, cousin brother Armaan Jain and filmmaker Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar along with his kids Yash and Roohi had a small get together where they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi.

Karisma Kapoor took to her social media to treat her fans with inside pictures and videos from the celebrations and left the netizens in awe. From the beautiful Lord Ganesha’s idol to little munchkins Taimur and Roohi offering prayer, the actress shared all the special moments from the lunch. In the pictures, Kareena and Karisma look gorgeous in ethnic outfits as they pose with their family. In another picture, Armaan Jain can be seen with little bundle of joy Taimur. Check out the pictures and videos here-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor with their family

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taimur and Roohi offering prayer to Lord Ganesha

Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Kapoor Khaandaan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taimur with Armaan Jain

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Karisma also shared a video in which Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur can be heard saying ‘Mangal Murti Morya’ with excitement. The star kid looked cute in his white kurta-pyjama as he celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. Check the video here-

On the related note, Kareena Kapoor Khan had been juggling between Mumbai and London in the past few days because of her work commitments. While actress had to shoot for her TV reality show Dance India Dance 7 in Mumbai, she was often seen flying back to London to finish the shoot of her next film Angrezi Medium as well as to be with husband Saif Ali Khan. The actor was shooting for his film Jawaani Jaaneman.

