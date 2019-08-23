DID 7: Karisma Kapoor dances on Andaaz Apna Apna’s song with Karan Wahi is best thing on internet, watch

DID 7: Karisma Kapoor dances on Andaaz Apna Apna’s song Yeh Raat with Karan Wahi is best thing on internet

Ever since the beginning of the dance reality show Dance India Dance season 7, fans have been excited, thanks to the debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan on the Television platform. She has been doing her job really well, except for the days when she goes missing for the shoot of Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium. In her absence, sister Lolo aka Karisma Kapoor has stepped into her shoes and we have already seen her sizzling in two episodes. A video of the actress has made her fans go crazy in which she can be seen dancing on the popular song of her film Andaz Apna Apna.

Karisma was seen wearing a beautiful shimmery gown during the episode of the show. And now in the recent video that has been released by the makers, she can be seen dancing on the song Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori from her hit 1994 film having Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, her and Raveena Tandon. There was the host of the show Karan Wahi accompanying her on the stage.

Have a look at the video as well as some of the sizzling pictures of the actress here:

During one of the interesting sessions, she revealed she changed as many as 30 outfits for hit song "Jhanjhariya" in the 1996 film Krishna. She said, "There were two versions of this song - male and female. The male version was shot in a desert in 50-degree heat while the female version was shot over three days in Mumbai. While shooting in the desert, the cast had to dance on the sand which kept flying into our eyes making it very difficult to shoot the song."

In the upcoming episode of the show, the fans will witness the entry of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol coming up to promote his debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Bebo will also be returning to the show wearing a monochrome attire.

