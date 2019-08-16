Saif Ali Khan celebrates birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London, daughter Sara shares heartfelt post

The Nawab of Pataudi Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 49th birthday today. In a career span of over two-and-a-half decades, the handsome hunk has not only evolved as an actor, but also as a bankable star. On the special occasion of his birthday, wife and actress Kareena made sure to be beside him. The adorable couple celebrated the big day along with their darling son Taimur Ali Khan in London.

A new photo of Saif, Kareena and Taimur has surfaced online and it surely makes for a picture perfect family portrait. With the backdrop of the ancient family home in England, Saif, Bebo and Tim Tim can be seen striking a cool pose in a new photo. Saif can be seen sans his beard and moustache that he had been growing for his role in Jawaani Jaaneman. Kareena can be seen sitting comfortably on a bench with their little munchkin in her lap.

Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan also wished him on his birthday with a throwback pic on Instagram. The photo showed Saif with Sara and his sons Taimur and Ibrahim. “Happiest birthday Abba I love you so much,” Sara captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, on Saif Ali Khan’s 49th birthday, the makers have unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film, Laal Kaptaan. The first look poster of the film created a lot of intrigues as it presented to us Saif in a completely new avatar. You can read about it here. Aanand L Rai took to Twitter and shared the teaser of the film. He captioned it as "Red has never looked better! Happy Birthday, #SaifAliKhan Presenting #LaalKaptaan, 11th October! Directed by Navdeep Singh"

