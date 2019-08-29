Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals name of her first crush. Hint: She watched his film 8 times

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a comeback with Veerey Di Wedding after embracing motherhood. The film did well at the box office and Kareena again mesmerized everyone with her looks and style. The actress, who is busy with Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan, recently made her TV debut as a judge on the popular reality show Dance India Dance. Kareena is driving her fans insane with her sartorial choices on the show.

In the latest episode, Kareena grabbed eyeballs in black and green sultry dress. Those smokey eyes added the oomph factor. On the show, Bebo revealed the name of her first crush. On being insisted by the host of the show Karan Wahi, the actress sheepishly said that she has a huge crush on Aashiqui fame actor Rahul Roy. She even went on to say that she has watched this Mahesh Bhatt film eight times for Rahul Roy. For unversed, Aashiqui starring Rahul and Anu Aggarwal as lead pair was a runaway hit.

Despite hectic schedule, Bebo manages to spend time with his munchkin Taimur. Talking about experiencing motherhood for the first time, Kareena on her radio show, What Women Want, had said, "My mom used to always say, 'When you become a mother, you'll know exactly what I feel when you tell me you're coming home at 10 and then you're coming home at 12. And for those two hours, I don't know where you are'', adding that she goes through the exact same emotions with Taimur.

On the professional front, Kareena will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Good News. The movie also features Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in important roles. She also has Karan Johar's Takht and Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline.

Kareena who was first and last seen in a negative role in 2004 release Fida said that she is ready to play a grey character if the role is meaty. "I would love to play a grey character if it's a great role. I would definitely want to go for it''.