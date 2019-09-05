Nora Fatehi's Barbie look is winning the internet, netizens bowled by stunning beauty

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nora Fatehi's barbie avatar is winning the internet, netizens bowled by stunning beauty

Nora Fatehi shared her latest barbie look picture on Instagram today, which has got everyone talking. The actress, who was last seen in the John Abraham starrer Batla House, is making netizens go wow with her pink barbie avatar. The internet has been completely smitten by her cute looks and. needless to say, Nora's picture is now viral for all the stunning reasons.

Sharing her adorably cute barbie look on Instagram, Nora Fatehi wrote, "Are you guys ready for Noriana’s hot girl summer?". Have a look:

As soon as Nora Fatehi's latest look surfaced on the internet, there was complete buzz everywhere. "Wow! You are a stunner!", exclaimed one user. Another commented, "You are my crush".

In another post, Nora Fatehi shared a video where we can see the actress smiling and having fun on a cruise with her friends. "This is crazy. Can you guys guess where we going?", the caption of the video read.

Nora Fatehi shot to fame with her killer dance moves in the song Dilbar.

The Moroccan beauty is an internet sensation and her pics and videos often go viral. Nora has a huge fan base with over 6.8 million fans on Instagram.

