Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: TV actress Tejasswi Prakash quits Rohit Shetty’s show, returns to Mumbai

TV actress Tejasswi Prakash who was performing well in Rohit Shetty’s adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has returned to Mumbai after quitting the show.

New Delhi Published on: September 05, 2019 17:33 IST
TV actress Tejasswi Prakash who was performing well in Rohit Shetty’s adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has returned to Mumbai now. No, the actress hasn’t got evicted from the show, but she has quit after suffering from a severe eye injury. Fans have been waiting for Rohit Shetty’s show to air on their TV screens. While there is still time for that, the latest updates from Bulgaria where the show has been shot has kept the fans on their toes. After the names of six finalists on the show, the latest reports suggest that actress Tejasswi has quit the show after suffering from a hemorrhage in her eye.

While performing a task, Tejasswi met with a serious accident and injured her eye. The injury is severe which is why the actress has been sent back to Mumbai for more medical treatment and rest. She had no other option to quit and get out from the running to be the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Earlier, actress Karishma Tanna had also hurt herself while performing a task on the show. 

Now that Tejasswi is out, the other five finalists of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 are Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Karishma Tanna, Balraj Sayal and Dharmesh. Interestingly, comedian Balraj Sayal earlier got evicted from the show and then returned as a wild card contestant.

Talking about the earlier season, choreographer Punit Pathak won the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 after defeating singer-actor-host Aditya Narayan. He took home prize money of Rs 20 lakh and a Swift car.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will go on-air in January after Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. 

 

