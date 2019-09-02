Karishma Tanna gets injured in Bulgaria while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Karan Patel dances on sets

Karishma Tanna gets injured in Bulgaria while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Karan Patel dances on the sets

Karishma Tanna gets injured while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 in Bulgaria. The actress was seen in tears as she was in pain. Not just this, Karan Patel brings energy and life wherever he goes. Likewise, he was seen dancing on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi with great zeal. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Erica Fernandes was seen doing adventurous activities. She was seen with a trapeze artist friend as she falls from the serial. Not just this, Parth Samthaan dances yet again with co-stars Pooja Banerjee and Shubhavi Choksey in full tapoori style.

Watch the video to know more about famous television stars!

For more related news and updates, keep watching the space!

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News