Kartik Aaryan hugs Sara Ali Khan as he drops her off at Lucknow airport, video goes viral

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and his rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan are easily the most favorite couple of B-town. The two stars have already wrapped the shoot of their upcoming Bollywood film Aaj Kal but looks like they are not ready to let go off each other as yet. On Monday, Kartik Aaryan was seen dropping off Sara Ali Khan at the Lucknow airport and their video went viral on the internet. There is no denying that Kartik and Sara never shy away from showing their affection from each other even when they are in public.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s chemistry is quite evident with the way they talk about each other and when they are together. In the video that has gone viral on the internet, Kartik can be seen embracing Sara is a hug before she leaves for Mumbai. Sara has been in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh in order to spend some time with Kartik who is shooting for his next film Pati, Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow. Check out the video here-

Sara and Kartik are often spotted together at lunches, dinners, airports and event. It all started when Sara Ali Khan revealed that she thinks Kartik Aaryan is cute on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 6. Soon after the episode aitred, Imtiaz Ali roped in the two actors for his next film and romance sparked between them while shooting for the film. Talking about his equation with Sara Ali Khan and how was it working with her, Kartik earlier told Bombay Times, “Sara is a star and a person with a heart of gold. I thoroughly enjoyed working with her. She has a certain positive that she brings to the screen and I would love to work with her again and again.”

On the other hand, during an interview recently Sara Ali Khan was asked about her experience working with Kartik Aaryan. Jokingly, she replied, that, “I can’t believe I’m being paid to sit behind Kartik Aaryan on a bike”

Other than Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan has Coolie No. 1 remake with Varun Dhawan. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan has a long list of films in the pipeline. He will be seen in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor other than Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

