Sara Ali Khan: Can't believe I'm being paid to sit behind Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are much in new these days as they are rumoured to be dating each other. However, when the buzz is blowing strong, the actors never choose to open about their relationship status and stay quiet on the issue. Well, the entire Nation has already accepted the two as couple, here's one most interesting fact about Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan got revealed.

Sara Ali Khan recently revealed that she is being paid to sit behind Kartik Aaryan on a bike. Well, during an interview, Sara Ali Khan was asked about her experience working with Kartik Aaryan. Jokingly, she replied, that, “I Can’t Believe I’m Being Paid To Sit Behind Kartik Aaryan On A Bike”

She said, she is being paid for what any girl would love to do and that is to sit behind Kartik Aaryan. Well, the couple is indeed so much fun when together. Sara also told that she usually forgets she is on work while she is shooting with Kartik Aaryan.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan and Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali were seen cheering up for Sara Ali Khan as she marks her debut in the fashion show. The internet goes gaga seeing Kartik supporting Sara Ali Khan.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will be next seen together in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2, and we all are eagerly waiting to see the couple on screen. Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 remake alongside Varun Dhawan. Kartik Aaryan on the other hand will be seen in ‘Pati Patni Aur Who’ along with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

