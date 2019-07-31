Image Source : INSTAGRAM After Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan bonds with Sara Ali Khan's mother Amrita Singh to impress her

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been in the limelight for dating each other. Though the couple chose to stay quiet on the issue, their PDA and closeness to each other are much evidence in their relationship. Sara Ali Khan declared on National television that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan. Since then, Kartik and Sara have come quite close to each other. In fact, they will be seen first time sharing the screen space in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal. A lot many videos and pictures keep going viral on the internet from the sets of the movie.

However, this time, it's something else. Kartik Aaryan was seen bonding with Sara Ali Khan's mother Amrita Singh to impress her. Kartik Aaryan was recently seen cheering up for Sara Ali Khan as she marks her debut in a fashion show. Kartik was seen bonding with Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and it was anticipated that Kartik is not just friends with Sara but has a good repo with her family too.

Sara Ali Khan has recently joined Kartik Aaryan on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow. Going by the reports, Amrita Singh had been talking to Kartik Aaryan while they were shooting for Aaj Kal in Himachal. According to the source of India Today, "Sara was away shooting in Himachal Pradesh for a long time for Love Aaj Kal sequel. She would face-time with her mom daily as and when she was free. Even Kartik Aaryan would join in the conversations at times. Amrita ji did not mind and would chat with him as well."

Well, it's a good move! Not just this, recently Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were snapped holding each other's hand in Lucknow. The picture goes viral on the internet as soon as it was spotted.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey. Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the remake of Coolie No.1. Together, Sara and Kartik will be seen in Aaj Kal by Imtiaz Ali. It's a sequel to Love Aaj Kal, starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

