Happy Birthday Mumtaz: Evergreen songs of the veteran actress that will make you dance right away

Mumtaz Askari who is better known as Mumtaz in the Bollywood industry is one of the finest veteran actors of her time. After struggling for years to get a good lead role in the movie, Mumtaz finally got a role opposite Rajesh Khanna in the movie Do Raaste in 1969. She became popular for the beauty of her face and the grace she possessed. Right after Do Raaste, she has starred again opposite Rajesh Khanna in Bandhan. Both the movies prove to be the blockbusters of the year, giving much recognition to Mumtaz. Mumtaz who used to get half of what male actors got in the industry at that time, managed to become the top actresses of Bollywood.

She has shared the screen space with the ace actors of Bollywood right from Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, Dharmendra and many more. Her on-screen chemistry with veteran actor Rajesh Khanna is most appreciated and liked by the audience. Mumtaaz was last seen in Aandhiyan and thereafter she never returned to the movies. On her birthday, let's look at her most famous and evergreen songs.

Mumtaz birthday special: Famous songs of Bollywood Beauty Mumtaz

Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

Gore Rang Pe Na Itna

Bindiya Chamke Gi

Yeh Reshmi Zulfein

Chhup Gaye Sare Nazare

