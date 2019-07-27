Kartik Aaryan, Ibrahim Ali Khan cheer for Sara Ali Khan as she makes her debut on ramp (Video & Pics)

Kartik Aaryan, Ibrahim Ali Khan cheer for Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan who left everyone impressed with her debut 2018 film Kedarnath made her debut on ramp and India Couture Week 2019. The actress sashayed the ramp in Falguni and Shane Peacock's creation. Wearing a shimmery off-white lehenga with intricate work, Sara looked no less than a diva. However, it was not just her ramp walk which made news but also the presence of Kartik Aaryan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan hit the headlines.

Kartik and Ibrahim were seen cheering for the actress. Their candid pictures and videos are now all over the internet. The duo sat right in the first row in their casuals. Going by the pictures, it is easy to say that Kartik and Ibrahim bonded quite well. It seems that the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is not good friend of Sara but also her brother.

Talking about the look, it was not just the lehenga that made Sara looked gorgeous but also the way she styled herself. Wavy hair with statement earring and nude makeup accentuated her overall look. The designers duo was presenting their "Bonjour Amer" collection, dedicated to the rich architecture of Jaipur's famed Amer fort.

Post her maiden walk, Sara in a press conference said she had a wonderful experience. ''This is my first time on the ramp and I will be a liar if I say I was not nervous. They (designers) were lovely and have given me something lovely to wear. I was very comfortable and had a lot of fun here. Thank you Shane and Falguni for this wonderful experience. I feel very grateful. I am not nervous anymore," she said at the post-show press conference. Falguni said, "Sara is young, beautiful and peppy. She is the modern Indian bride,'' the actress said.

On a related note, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have collaborated for the first time on screen for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel. Sara who had a crush on Kartik confessed her wish to work with the actor in several interviews. Meanwhile, Kartik is also shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow.