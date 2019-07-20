Johny Lever joins Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan are all set to star in the remake of David Dhawan’s number one franchise Coolie No. 1. The actors will begin the shooting next month for the film and the latest reports suggest that Bollywood actor and comedian Johny lever has also joined the star cast. Going by the reports in Mumbai Mirror, Johny Lever will be seen reprising the role of Tiku Talsania, the inspector from the original 1995 film.

Talking about joining the star cast of Coolie No. 1, Johny Lever said, “I’ve worked with David in many films, including Deewana Mastana, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge and Judwaa 2. It’s great to team up with him again, he has a good understanding of comedy and we have been in sync since the ’90s. It’s a wonderful role.” He adds that he is also looking forward to working with “super actor” Varun.

The original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles and became a superhot due to its songs and power-packed performances. In the remake, Sara will be reprise Karisma’s role and Varun will step into the shoes of Govinda. Also, Paresh Rawal will be seen in Kader Khan’s role who played Karisma Kapoor’s father in the original film. Talking about the film, Varun Dhawan earlier said, “People who have seen Coolie No. 1 already know the basic plotline of the film, so we’re adapting that storyline. But there are some aspects in the story that if the movie is releasing in 2020 or 2021, then according to that the freshness required and the factor to get the audiences hooked, keeping logic in mind.”

He added, “The thing about Coolie No. 1 is that it is a totally performance oriented film. Obviously, Govinda rocked the role and he was like a one man army. So as I was saying, when writing for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, we have to keep their strengths and weaknesses in mind. So when I write for Varun Dhawan, I have to keep his strengths in mind as well. So there are times when we have to make changes in the scenes keeping the storyline in mind we try to put in more characters. We try to upgrade the story line by adding today’s generation’s aspects in mind. I think the casting also helps a lot, if you see Varun and Sara now, half your work is done there. The casting is not completed yet so we’re yet on the lookout for the third lead.”

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 will hit the screens on May 1.

