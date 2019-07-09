Coolie No. 1 Remake: It’s ‘Bhelpuri’ time for Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan

One of the hit songs of the 90’s era, Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha will soon be recreated for the remake of the 1995 film Coolie No 1. The film which will be directed by David Dhawan will have Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan stepping into the shoes of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. A report in Mumbai Mirror stated that the makers have planned to bring in the hit song in the remake since remakes of hit songs are a flavour of the season.

The report further state that the new version will be composed by Tanishq Bagchi, who has promised the director of not messing with the original. The original song was shot in Bangalore but it is still unknown where the new version will be shot. Talking about the same, David said that the song plays a crucial role in the success of the film. He said, "It is an important song for our film, and it has a heart. But times have changed so I am going to picturise it very differently with Varun and Sara."

ALSO READ: Sacred Games 2 Trailer: Ganesh Gaitonde aka Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back with Saif Ali Khan to tell Mumbai’s fate

He even went back to the memory lane during the shoot with Govinda and Karisma and said, "We found a place in Bangalore with a lot of Bhel Puri stalls and had the lead pair (Govinda and Karisma) strolling through it, exploring Mumbai. I thought it was the best way to capture the essence of the Maximum City back then." He said that the new one is a fun song, showing the growing bond between the couple.

ALSO READ: Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut looks ferocious in action thriller’s latest poster

Apart from Sara and Varun, even Paresh Rawal will be joining the cast of 1995 remake and will be seen playing Kader Khan’s role. The shooting of the film will begin from August 5 in Bangkok. Meanwhile, have a look at the original song here:

Talking about other projects, Varun is busy in the shooting of his next film Street Dance 3D, directed by choreographer-director Remo D’souza. The film also has Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles. While Sara, on the other hand, has just completed the shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan.

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone gives a befitting reply to social media trolls

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.