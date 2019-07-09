Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut looks ferocious in action thriller’s latest poster

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is fully prepared to entertain the audience with her upcoming films. She will next be seen in Judgementall Hai Kya alongside Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao. She is also set to make the Diwali 2020 of her fans exciting with her action thriller titled as Dhaakad. The first poster was released a few days back and now the makers have surprised the fans with yet another poster.

The poster was shared on the social media where the Manikarnika actress can be seen in a fierce look holding machine guns in both hands, looking like a complete warrior. Her look is seen all drenched in sweat and blood. The poster was captioned as, “She is fiesty, she is fierce and is ready to set all guns ablaze! On Diwali 2020, brace yourself for the biggest action entertainer. Presenting #KanganaRanaut in #Dhaakad!”

Also, have a look at the previous poster here:

Kangana, in an interview, opened up about the film and said, "After the success of Manikarnika, it has been proven that audience across the globe are loving larger than life films with a female hero. Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female-led action film and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian Cinema."

The film is helmed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media. Talking about the actress and the film, Razy said, “Being an army kid myself, I've always wanted to start off with an action film. This is a great time for a film of this genre and I'm looking to push the boundaries on this project with my visual style. I respect Kangana as an actor and we're excited to make a memorable film."

He further said, "She is an intelligent actor who understood that there is an opportunity to attempt something completely different. We are constantly having brainstorming sessions with her, and her ideas have further elevated the film. I'm not a fan of gravity-defying action sequences, so we will show realistic action. Since the film has many action set-pieces, we are looking at stunt coordinators with different skill sets. We have already met action directors from Hong Kong and Thailand for the Gun Fu [a mix of guns and martial arts] sequence."

Meanwhile, the actress is these days busy in the promotions of her upcoming film which will hit the theatres on July 26.