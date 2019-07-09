Image Source : TWITTER Hrithik Roshan on father Rakesh Roshan's cancer battle: Pushed him to express what he has been feeling

Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his next film Super 30 which is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. Recently, opened up about how his father Rakesh Roshan broke down on his shoulder.

In a recent interview, Hrithik talked about his father Rakesh’s battle with cancer. “In my father’s generation, a man was taught that masculinity meant being a rock. That a father is someone who is very strong and never expresses his vulnerability. Tears, we were taught, are feminine. But being a student of life, I have learned that strength does not mean the absence of tears. I realised that my dad had held way too much inside of him and I felt it was unhealthy,” said Hrithik.

He went on to share an emotional anecdote and said, “Having been through all that he has, one day I pushed him to express what he has been feeling. And I could see how impossible it was for him to let go of that strength. But eventually one day, he broke down completely. I hugged him and we both let the tears flow. Ironically, even at that time he was switching between breaking down on my shoulder and consoling me as a strong father. We all felt so much stronger after that release. We must learn to express ourselves as human beings openly. Not just the popular emotions, but all emotions.”

The family has a cancer survivor in Sunaina Roshan, Hrithik's sister. She fought cervical cancer and survived it. Apart from his acting career, Rakesh Roshan is known for directing films like "Kishen Kanhaiya", "Karan Arjun", "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai", "Koi... Mil Gaya" and the superhero "Krrish" film series.

The filmmaker has given many super-hits in Bollywood and was now gearing up for the fourth installment of his popular franchise Krishh.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan's upcoming release Super 30 revolves around the story of real-life mathematician, Anand Kumar from Bihar, who launches a programme called ‘Super 30’ to help 30 IIT aspirants crack the entrance test. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. It also features Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.