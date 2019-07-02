Image Source : TWITTER Here's how Katrina Kaif handled fan who lost calm trying to get selfie, watch viral video

A video of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif handling a crazy fan at the airport is going viral and is winning the gorgeous actress a lot of praises. The Bharat actress is one of the most popular stars in Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan following. Time and again, Katrina has proved her mettle with her acting in films and her performances have earned her praises.

In the video that was shared online, we can see Katrina at the airport walking towards the gate with her security team. Amidst all this, a crazy fan followed her and came infront of her despite the security layer and asked for a selfie. Instead of losing her calm, Katrina held her ground and politely asked the fan to click the photo from a little distance.

The fan went away happily and Katrina walked away with her team without any issues. This sweet gesture by Katrina has surely struck the right chord and the fans are loving how she handled the fan like a pro. A user commented on the video and wrote, “Don't blame her guys ... She is also a human being ... She has her own space. Own privacy. .. we should respect them.. they work so much ... Respect them.” Another person said, “Of course seeing your favorite celeb and becoming super excited is necessary but going insane and attacking that person is not okay! But absolutely love the way Katrina handled the situation with so much ease!” Watch the viral video here:

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was bombarded with questions about replacing Priyanka Chopra in "Bharat" but now that the film is a box office success, the actor says it is a great validation for her work. Katrina said she has always believed in doing her own thing rather than constantly looking over her shoulders to check what her contemporaries were working on.



"So, taking that into consideration, yes, it's a great validation and feedback. But I've always tried to maintain a philosophy in my life, which is, I'm not really looking over my shoulder to see what another person is doing," Katrina said in a group interview.



"I just have to be able to answer the question to myself everyday on set: 'have you done everything that you could've done to prepare you for what happens today?' If the answer is yes, I feel content," Katrina added. The actor's casting in the film was overshadowed by the controversy over the sudden exit of Priyanka.