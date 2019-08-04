Friendship Day 2019: Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut and other celebrities wish friends with adorable messages

Friendship Day 2019: Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut and others wish friends with adorable messages

The International Friendship Day is observed on the first Sunday of August which happens to be today i.e on 4TH August 2019. Be it your WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Snapchat the internet is filled with wishes from people who are remembering the good times they have spent with their best friends. The occasion is the perfect day to celebrate with your squad and thank them for being with you.

Even celebrities are not behind in celebrating the special day. Be it wishing their friends or their fans, a lot of them took out time to post something or the other on their respective social media handles. Many actors and actress like Kartik Aaryan, Priya Prakas Varrier, Kangana Ranaut, Namrata Shirodkar etc posted on their account. Have a look at how these stars are celebrating the special day by posting heartfelt wishes and notes.

The yesteryear actress Namrata took to Instagram to share a post for her husband and best friend Mahesh Babu. She posted, "Friendships usually begin with small talk ending in long conversations... blossom when laughs are shared and memories are made..." she wrote. "It stays solid when you grow together as a family... that’s us for you!!" she added. She completed the picture caption with the hashtag, "#happyfriendshipday"

S S Rajamouli also wished his dear friend Sai Korrapati, producer of fantasy film Eega and wrote, "If destiny favours you, you will meet a human-like Sai garu in life. Someone who's a child at heart, symbol of trust and a huge support. He's my Bheem and I wish him nothing but happiness."

If destiny favours you, you will meet a human like Sai garu in life. Someone who's a child at heart, symbol of trust and a huge support. He's my Bheem and I wish him nothing but happiness..:)#RRRYehDosti pic.twitter.com/vBJ61JUd6X — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 4, 2019

Kartik Aaryan shared the song Tera Yaar Hoon Main from his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and wrote, “True Friendship Is Rare In Today's World! Always be there for Your Buddies and Keep Them Close to Your Heart!! Sonu Ki Taraf Se Sab Tituon Ko Happy Friendship’s Day #TeraYaarHoonMain”

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture and captioned it as, “Happy friendship day from us to you. Tag your BFF”

Priya Prakash Varrier shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram with her friends.

Actress Nushrat Bharucha also pposted a picture with her girl gang and wronte alongside, "To never-ending goss sessions, planned trips which still turn out unplanned! And now in 2019 it’s crazyyyyy how we made it! Happy Friendships Day to my beauts!"