Image Source : INSTAGRAM Do you know Kartik Aaryan’s new best friend? Have a look

Kartik Aaryan has become one of the most talked about actor of recent times. The handsome man who made his debut through Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama series has got a lot of movies in his pocket now. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is every now and then in limelight either because of his association with any film or for his affair with an actress. Yet again, the actor has grabbed the eyeballs of his fans as he has shared a video with his ‘BFF.’

The actor who a few days back concluded the shoot of his Imtiaz Ali film has now shared a video in which he can be seen playing with a sweet Himachali girl. The Punchnama boy, as he calls himself has captioned the video as, “Playing around with my new bff.” He is seen holding the little girl’s hand and teasing while she asks him to leave her. The video has been captured in Himachal Pradesh, where he was shooting the film along with Sara Ali Khan.

Check out the playful video here:

ALSO READ: Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry in Psycho Saiyaan is sizzling

Talking further about the film, it happens to be the Love Aaj Kal sequel, the original film that had Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in lead. The demand for the actors to be cast together increased when the Kedarnath actress opened about the fact that she had a crush on him. However, the fans will have to wait until February 2020 to see this adorable pair. Meanwhile, have a look at their pictures from the shoot that the two have been sharing from quite some time.

ALSO READ: Roadies gang-leader Prince Narula breaks down on Nach Baliye 9 shoot as brother dies in Canada

Not only this, Kartik will also be seen playing the role of Janhvi Kapoor’s sibling in Dostana 2, which happens to be the sequel of the 2008 hit production Dostana that had Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham in lead roles. A report in Pinkvilla stated, “Kartik and Janhvi are not paired opposite each other in Dostana 2. In fact, they are playing siblings in the film. This is a new brother-sister pairing that KJo is introducing with the movie."

Kartik was last seen in Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.