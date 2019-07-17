Ali Abbas Zafar becomes cyber-crime victim after his Twitter, Instagram accounts get hacked

Bollywood filmmakers Ali Abbas Zafar who has surprised the fans through a lot of Salman Khan films like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat has landed into trouble. The director has become a victim of cyber-crime as his Twitter and Instagram accounts have got hacked. Ali, who is quite active on the social media informed his fans about the same through a tweet which he tweeted last night.

Thankfully, no major damage was done with his profile. The tweet read, “Hack Alert – Both twitter and Instagram accounts got hacked, randomly sending messages and pictures. Already reported. Will tweet once it’s fixed.” Have a look:

Hack Alert - Both twitter and Instagram accounts got hacked , randomly sending messages and pictures . Already reported . Will tweet once it’s fixed . — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 16, 2019

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan and Amrita Rao’s account too got hacked. Big B’s profile picture was changed with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and a tweet was pinned that read, “This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviours of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyberattack here. As Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Army +++.”

Amrita got to know that her account was hacked when she received a Twitter DM from a media house. The Ishq Vishq actress opened up about the same in an interview to TOI and said, “Seven days ago, my Twitter account was hacked. I have my social media team, which looks at the technical aspects. I got a DM (direct message) from a well-known media house, saying that they wanted to print an article about me and they want my approval for the same. The link looked authentic, so my team clicked on it and that is how it all started.

