WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan unveils new teaser of Jawan's song 'Chaleya'

Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday treated fans with another teaser of the upcoming romantic number from Jawan titled Chaleya. The song features SRK and Nayanthara paired together for the first time and their easy romantic camaraderie lights up the screen. After teasing fans with a short motion poster on Saturday, Shah Rukh came up with an extended glimpse of the romantic number. However, the full version will be unveiled on Monday, August 14. Chaleya will be the second song from the film after Zinda Banda, which will be introduced to the fans.

The actor took to his social media accounts to share the song with the fans. ''Love will find a way to your heart….Chaleya Teri Aur,'' reads the caption.

The song is titled Chaleya in Hindi, Hayyoda in Tamil, and Chalona in Telugu.

SRK shared the teaser of the upcoming song in all three languages in a single post. The video shows SRK performing dance steps on the street, while Nayanthara is twirling around in a pink and red coloured gown. The song is penned by Kumaar, and sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao.

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover in key roles. Jawan was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on June 2 but due to pending post-production work, its release was postponed. The film will now release in cinemas on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment.

